Brentford vs Manchester United – Sunday, 2pm

Brentford have given themselves a genuine shot at European football next season, and with the Premier League potentially gaining an extra continental place, eighth spot could become even more valuable.

How to live stream Brentford vs Manchester United

Sunday’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 2pm. Viewers can also stream the match via Sky Go, available to all Sky Sports subscribers on mobile, tablet and smart devices.

The Bees arrive on a high after an impressive 2-0 away win against Nottingham Forest on Thursday. That result made it back-to-back league victories for the first time since February and brought them within two points of Fulham, who currently sit in eighth.

A win on Sunday would give Brentford three league victories in a row, a run they haven’t achieved since late 2023. Their recent record against Manchester United is less encouraging, with just one win in their last seven meetings.

Manchester United, meanwhile, produced a standout performance in midweek.

A trip to San Mames for a UEFA Europa League semi-final was expected to be a challenge, but they took control with an early goal from Casemiro before Dani Vivian’s red card left Athletic Club down to ten.

United made the most of it, heading into half-time with a 3-0 lead.

With one foot in the final, Ruben Amorim may consider rotating his squad for Sunday’s fixture.

A lengthy injury list could limit the changes. Even so, the match is set up for another open contest between two sides who tend to create chances.