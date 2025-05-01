Streaming platform discovery+ is preparing for a significant spike in traffic ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, with the app expected to handle record viewership across both legs.

The service, which hosts all TNT Sports content in the UK, has seen consistent growth in subscribers since securing exclusive rights to UEFA competitions. The Manchester United fanbase, known for its global scale and digital engagement, is a key driver of traffic.

A spokesperson for discovery+ confirmed they have added extra server capacity ahead of the semi-final. “These are the kind of games where we see football fans logging on in huge numbers. We want to make sure the experience is smooth for every user.”

The company has also ramped up marketing efforts around the game, promoting new sign-up offers and match previews across social media. Users can choose between monthly and annual subscriptions, with some broadband and mobile providers offering discounts.

Discovery+ offers multiple camera angles, live stats and in-game highlights through its platform, making it a comprehensive choice for fans who prefer digital viewing over traditional TV. The app is compatible with most smart TVs, consoles and streaming sticks.

This tie marks one of the highest-profile matches available on the platform this season, and performance during the semi-final could impact broader streaming strategy across UEFA’s broadcast partners.

For fans who want the matchday experience on the move, the app allows live pause, rewind and access to post-match replays. It is also offering full match replays for those in different time zones or unavailable to watch live.

With growing competition in the sports streaming market, discovery+ will be looking to capitalise on this European blockbuster.