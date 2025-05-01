Fans eager to watch Manchester United face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final can now mark their calendars, with full broadcast details confirmed by UEFA and domestic rights holders. The two-legged tie is one of the most anticipated match-ups of the European season.

The first leg will take place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Thursday 1 May, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time. The return leg at Old Trafford is set for Thursday 8 May, also at 8pm.

Both matches will be shown live on TNT Sports, the official UK broadcaster of the Europa League.

Viewers can watch the matches via TNT Sports 1, with pre-match build-up starting at 7pm.

The broadcaster will offer analysis from a panel of former United stars, live updates from both stadiums, and exclusive interviews before and after each leg.

Live streaming is also available through the discovery+ app, which carries all TNT Sports channels.

Subscribers can watch on mobile, tablet or smart TV. Those without a subscription can purchase a monthly pass or stream via their BT broadband account if eligible.

For international viewers, the game will be available on various platforms depending on the country. CBS Sports holds the rights in the US and will air the tie live via Paramount+, while beIN Sports and DAZN will cover the action across Europe and Asia.

The tie is expected to draw huge global interest, with Manchester United continuing to command one of the largest followings in world football. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have won over neutrals with their passionate support and unique club philosophy.

Fans in the UK have been encouraged to check for fixture clashes with the Premier League schedule, as domestic matches are being adjusted to accommodate United’s European run.

With a place in the final at stake, the two matches promise drama, tension and must-watch television.