Rasmus Højlund will be central to Manchester United’s hopes of reaching the Europa League final, with the young striker rediscovering his form at a crucial stage of the season. The Danish forward has scored four goals in his last five European appearances.

After a slow start to life in England following his big-money move from Atalanta, Højlund has grown in confidence and stature. His pace, power and movement have made him a constant threat in the latter stages of United’s Europa League run.

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Højlund to be the difference-maker in the semi-final. “This is where big players are made,” Berbatov said. “He has all the attributes. Now it’s about delivering on the big stage.”

Ten Hag has also praised the 21-year-old’s work ethic and attitude. “He’s developing every week. His link-up play is improving, and he gives us a real presence in the box,” said the United manager.

Højlund is expected to start both legs of the tie, especially with Anthony Martial still working his way back to full fitness. With Fernandes and Marcus Rashford likely to support him in attack, the Dane will not be short of service.

His ability to stretch Bilbao’s back line will be key. The Spanish side have shown vulnerability against pace in wide areas, and Højlund’s intelligent runs could create space for others to exploit.

There is also a growing sense that Højlund enjoys the spotlight. His goals in earlier rounds against Real Betis and Leverkusen have underlined his knack for turning up in big moments.

A strong performance over the two legs could cement his status as the long-term solution to United’s No. 9 problem.