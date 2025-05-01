Athletic Bilbao will head into their Europa League semi-final against Manchester United relishing their role as underdogs. The Basque club have been one of the stories of the tournament, knocking out high-profile sides with a mix of tactical discipline and fearless energy.

Led by Ernesto Valverde, a former Barcelona manager with vast European experience, Bilbao will not be intimidated by the prospect of facing United. The two sides last met in the 2011–12 Europa League, when Bilbao stunned Sir Alex Ferguson’s side over two legs.

Valverde referenced that iconic tie when speaking to reporters ahead of the first leg. “History tells us we can compete with teams like Manchester United. We respect them, but we will not be afraid.”

Bilbao’s system is built around a core of homegrown players and relentless work rate. The Williams brothers, Nico and Iñaki, offer pace and directness on the flanks, while Oihan Sancet has emerged as a creative force through the middle.

Defensively, they are organised and uncompromising. Unai Simón, Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper, provides a calm presence between the sticks. His ability to play out from the back will be crucial in bypassing United’s press.

The first leg will take place at the iconic San Mamés, where the atmosphere is expected to be thunderous. Bilbao’s fans are known for creating one of the loudest stadiums in Europe, and the players will feed off that energy.

Although bookmakers have Manchester United as favourites, Bilbao have proven throughout the tournament that they are capable of upsetting the odds. Victories over Marseille and AC Milan were not flukes but the result of a well-drilled and hungry team.

Should they advance to the final, it would mark their first European final since 1977. For a club that has long prided itself on its unique philosophy, this is a golden opportunity to make history.