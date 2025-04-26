Spanish football’s two most decorated clubs are set to clash once again as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey Final.

With silverware and pride on the line, the showdown promises another memorable chapter in one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

Barcelona enter the final in commanding form. They lead La Liga and are widely expected to clinch the title.

Their emphatic 5-2 win over Madrid in the Supercopa de España earlier this year has only strengthened their status as favourites heading into Saturday’s contest.

Raphinha is likely to be a central figure for the Catalan side.

The Brazilian winger has been in blistering form, recently equalling Lionel Messi’s club record for goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign. His creativity, pace, and attacking instincts will pose a significant threat to Real Madrid’s back line.

Barcelona’s dominance this season has been rooted in their control of the midfield and clinical edge in the final third.

With momentum on their side, they will be aiming to continue their recent run of success against their great rivals.

The key question will be whether they can maintain their intensity during a packed schedule and stay injury free in the process.

Real Madrid arrive at the final with questions to answer. Their Champions League exit to Arsenal has raised concerns over their form, with their normally incisive attack appearing flat and lacking direction in recent weeks.

They also trail Barcelona in the domestic standings and have already lost the Supercopa to Xavi’s side.

This final now carries major significance.

For manager Carlo Ancelotti, it could play a pivotal role in shaping his future at the club. Madrid’s recent performances have lacked cohesion, particularly in attack, but their individual talent remains undeniable.

Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham all have the ability to produce decisive moments.

Madrid’s pedigree in finals makes them a formidable opponent regardless of form.