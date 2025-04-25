Kate Garraway, the esteemed broadcaster and journalist, is set to join the inaugural celebrity edition of The Traitors UK, a move that has generated considerable excitement among fans of the hit BBC reality series.

Filming commenced in April 2025 at the atmospheric Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, with the series slated to air later this year.

Garraway, best known for her roles on Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio, brings a wealth of experience and a resilient spirit to the competition, following the personal challenges she has faced in recent years. ​

The BBC reportedly sought to include Garraway in the lineup as a gesture of support, recognizing her journalistic acumen and her advocacy for long Covid awareness following the passing of her husband, Derek Draper, in January 2024.An insider noted, “She’s a great journalist and they think she’s perfect for a seat at the table.” ​

Garraway’s participation in The Traitors marks her return to reality television, having previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019, where she finished fourth.

Her experience in high-pressure environments and her ability to connect with audiences are expected to serve her well in the game’s intricate dynamics of trust and deception. ​

The celebrity edition of The Traitors boasts a diverse and star-studded cast, including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Tom Daley, Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith, and Tameka Empson, among others.

The show’s format remains consistent with its original version, featuring a mix of “Faithful” and “Traitor” contestants competing in psychological challenges to win a substantial cash prize. ​

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series has garnered acclaim for its suspenseful storytelling and engaging gameplay.

The addition of high-profile celebrities is anticipated to elevate the show’s appeal, offering viewers a fresh perspective on familiar faces navigating the complexities of alliance and betrayal. ​

As anticipation builds for the premiere of The Traitors celebrity edition, audiences eagerly await to see how Kate Garraway and her fellow contestants will fare in the ultimate test of strategy and trust.

The series promises to deliver compelling drama and unexpected twists, solidifying its place as a standout in the realm of reality television.