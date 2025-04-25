Tameka Empson, a beloved figure in British television, is best known for her portrayal of the vivacious and comedic Kim Fox in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Born on April 15, 1977, in Stoke Newington, London, Empson has built a diverse career as an actress and comedian, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances on both stage and screen. ​

Empson’s journey to fame began with her role in the 1996 film Beautiful Thing, where she played Leah Russell. She gained further recognition as one of the leads in the hidden-camera comedy sketch show 3 Non-Blondes, showcasing her talent for improvisational comedy.

Her versatility as a performer was evident in various television appearances, including roles in Beautiful People and Whitechapel. ​

In 2009, Empson joined the cast of EastEnders as Kim Fox, the half-sister of Denise Fox. Initially introduced as a guest character, Kim’s popularity led to her becoming a regular on the show.

Known for her bold fashion choices, infectious energy, and humorous one-liners, Kim quickly became a fan favorite. Empson’s portrayal earned her several accolades, including the Inside Soap Award for Funniest Female Performance in 2011, 2012, and 2013. ​

Beyond her television work, Empson has an impressive theater background.

She starred as Billie in the original cast of Our House, a musical featuring songs from the band Madness, which premiered at the Cambridge Theatre in 2002. Empson has also been a staple in the Hackney Empire’s annual pantomimes, delighting audiences with her stage presence and comedic timing. ​

In her personal life, Empson is a mother of two.

She took maternity leave from EastEnders in 2014 and again in 2019, returning to the show after each hiatus. Empson has spoken candidly about balancing her career and motherhood, expressing gratitude for the support she has received from fans and colleagues alike. ​

Empson’s enduring appeal lies in her ability to infuse her characters with authenticity and humor. Whether on screen or stage, she continues to captivate