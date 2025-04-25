British comedian and television presenter Alan Carr has joined the star-studded cast of the BBC’s inaugural celebrity edition of The Traitors, set to air later in 2025.

Filming commenced in April at the picturesque Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, marking a significant expansion of the hit psychological reality series.

show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, challenges contestants to navigate a complex web of alliances and deception, aiming to identify the secret “Traitors” among them. ​

Carr, renowned for his quick wit and charismatic presence on shows like Chatty Man and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is anticipated to bring both humor and strategic acumen to the game.

His participation adds a layer of intrigue, as viewers speculate on how his comedic persona will adapt to the show’s intense and suspenseful environment. ​

The celebrity lineup boasts an eclectic mix of talent from various fields. Notable participants include esteemed actor Stephen Fry, Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, singer Paloma Faith, television presenter Jonathan Ross, historian David Olusoga, and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson.

This diverse ensemble promises a dynamic interplay of personalities, each bringing unique strategies to the high-stakes competition. ​

Ardross Castle, with its dramatic 19thcentury architecture and lush surroundings, provides an atmospheric backdrop for the unfolding drama.

The secluded location enhances the show’s suspenseful ambiance, immersing both contestants and viewers in the game’s intricate psychological challenges.