Anfield is set for a lively afternoon on Sunday as Liverpool welcome Tottenham in their latest Premier League fixture.

The home crowd will be in full voice as they salute Arne Slot’s squad, a stark contrast to the quiet celebrations that followed their last title win during the Covid-hit campaign.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham stream

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 4:30pm. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, which is available on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs for subscribers.

Liverpool come into the match with a dominant record against Spurs at home, going unbeaten in their last 15 meetings across all competitions.

That run includes 11 wins and four draws, underlining their strength on Merseyside in this fixture.

Mohamed Salah has often been a thorn in Tottenham’s side. He has scored 15 goals against them in all competitions, with only Manchester United conceding more to the Egyptian. Eleven of those goals have come in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s Richarlison has found form in front of goal with four strikes in his last five league appearances. Unfortunately for Spurs, each of those matches ended in defeat, leaving questions about their ability to turn individual moments into results.

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of their last three home games against Tottenham and will be looking to maintain that trend. Luis Diaz has contributed with a consistent attacking output, registering at least one shot in each of his last seven league outings and hitting the target in four.

Spurs remain dangerous going forward with six goals in their last three matches, but their defensive issues persist. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight league games, a concern as they head into one of the toughest grounds in the division.