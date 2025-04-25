Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s early kick-off, with both sides looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the Premier League season.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 29 home league matches against Everton, recording 16 wins and 13 draws during that run. The last time Everton won at Stamford Bridge in the league was back in November 1994.

How to watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Everton

Saturday’s match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting shortly before the 12:30pm kick-off.

Fans can also stream the action live via discovery+, available on mobile, tablet, smart TVs, and online. A subscription is required for both the channel and streaming service.

The Blues have struggled defensively in recent outings, conceding twice against Ipswich and once at Fulham. Even so, they remain a strong proposition at home.

Cole Palmer could be key again. He scored four times in this fixture last season, including a first-half hat-trick in a 6-0 win.

Everton come into the match with five draws in their last eight league games. They have drawn more matches than any other Premier League side this season, with 14 in total.

Jackson has managed over one shot in eight of his last nine league appearances, while Gueye has picked up more bookings than any other Everton player, with eight this season. He’s been shown yellow in each of his last two games.