Everton delivered a late twist at the City Ground on Saturday, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest thanks to a last minute counterattack that began from defending a corner. The result marked an impressive away win for the Toffees and lifted them to thirteenth in the Premier League table.

Since David Moyes returned to the helm in January, Everton have picked up five of their eight league victories this season.

How to watch the game on TV

The Everton Man City game is not available to watch on television due to the 3PM blackout rule enforced in the UK.

The experienced manager has instilled renewed grit in the squad, and with just three home games remaining, the team is eager to finish strongly in front of their fans.

There is little left to play for in terms of league position, but Everton will be determined to give their supporters a memorable afternoon.

A win over Manchester City would certainly qualify, particularly as they have not beaten City on Merseyside since a 4-0 victory in 2017.

Manchester City head to Goodison Park knowing a slip-up could dent their push for a Champions League place.

Last weekend’s clash against Crystal Palace looked troubling early on, with the champions falling two goals behind inside 21 minutes.

A a standout performance from Kevin De Bruyne helped them rally to a 5-2 win.

After moments of inconsistency this season, Pep Guardiola’s side remain firmly in the European mix. City currently sit in fifth, the final Champions League qualifying position, but with just a one point cushion over seventh, the pressure remains high.

City have a strong record at Goodison Park, having won on each of their last eight visits. Notably, four of those victories ended 3-1.

As the business end of the season approaches, Manchester City know they must maintain their momentum, while Everton will be hoping to spoil the party and end their long wait for a win over the visitors.