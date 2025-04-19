Brentford’s recent run of Premier League results includes back to back draws against Chelsea and Arsenal, outcomes that underline the team’s form against top opposition.

What TV Channel is the Brentford Brighton game on?

The game is not scheduled for broadcast due to restrictions on Premier League football matches in the UK.

The Bees now sit eleventh in the standings, with a European spot still within reach. Just five points separate them from eighth place, a position that could be enough for continental qualification depending on outcomes elsewhere.

Saturday’s fixture holds added importance as they face the team directly above them in the table. Victory is vital for Brentford if they are to keep their European hopes alive.

A defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb in the final weeks of the season.

Home form could be a concern for Brentford heading into the weekend. They have not managed a single win in their last nine matches at the Gtech Community Stadium across all competitions.

Their recent record against Brighton also offers little comfort, with just one win in their last six home encounters with the Seagulls.

Brighton also arrive with their European ambitions under threat. A 2-2 draw at home to struggling Leicester City last weekend extended their winless streak to five matches. The dropped points saw them remain on 48, level with Fulham and Bournemouth, but tenth in the table on goal difference.

Eighth place in the Premier League may open the door to European competition, adding extra weight to this weekend’s clash.

Historically, this fixture has been closely contested. The reverse meeting in December ended goalless and three of the last four encounters between the two clubs have ended in draws.

Brentford and Brighton both need three points, and with the table so tightly packed, this match could prove decisive in the final run-in.