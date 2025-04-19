Graham Potter is still searching for consistency at West Ham after a difficult start to his tenure.

Since taking charge in January, the former Brighton and Chelsea boss has managed just three wins in thirteen games, with the Hammers now sitting seventeenth in the Premier League table.

West Ham looked set to claim a hard-fought point after equalising with just four minutes left, only to concede again minutes later.

It was another late blow in a campaign defined by near-misses and missed opportunities.

This weekend offers a chance for some relief as West Ham return to the London Stadium to face relegated Southampton.

The hosts have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings between the two sides in East London.

Southampton’s season is rapidly becoming one of the worst in Premier League history.

With six games remaining, the Saints remain on course to break the record for the fewest points in a single campaign.

If they fail to add to their current total, they will surpass Derby County’s infamous eleven point tally from the 2007–08 season.

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa was the latest setback. Southampton have now won just two of their 32 league matches and have conceded 77 goals, letting in at least two in 66 per cent of their fixtures. Only Leicester City have a worse record in that department.

Their away form offers little encouragement. The Saints have picked up only five points from a possible 48 on the road, making them clear underdogs in Saturday’s clash. West Ham will view this as a must-win match in their battle to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation fight.