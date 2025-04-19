Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park this weekend looking to regroup after a punishing run of results on the road.

The Eagles conceded five goals in each of their recent trips to Manchester City and Newcastle, slipping to a 5-2 defeat at the Etihad before a 5-0 loss at St James’ Park.

How to watch live streams of Crystal Palace Bournemouth

The match is not live on TV in the UK today as it falls into the 3PM BST category, with games not available to be shown live.

The back to back losses have seen Palace fall to twelfth in the Premier League table after showing early season form that hinted at a potential push for a top eight finish.

© Canva.com

These results have coincided with fresh speculation surrounding manager Oliver Glasner, who has been linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur should a change occur in North London.

The Austrian coach was quick to commend Newcastle’s intensity following their dominant display and could be preparing for another high-tempo test this weekend.

Selhurst Park may offer the ideal platform for Palace to reset.

They have won their last four home matches in all competitions and boast a strong record against Bournemouth, claiming victory in three of the last four encounters in South London.

Bournemouth travel to the capital with renewed confidence following a crucial win over Fulham on Monday night.

Antoine Semenyo scored the decisive goal just 53 seconds into the match, ending the Cherries’ eight game winless streak and injecting momentum into their European challenge.

The visitors currently sit eighth in the table, holding a slight advantage over Fulham and Brighton on goal difference.

All three clubs entered the weekend level on 48 points, with eighth potentially offering a route into European competition based on the outcome of domestic cup tournaments.

Encounters between Palace and Bournemouth have typically been low-scoring affairs. None of their last eight meetings have seen both teams score, and all eight produced fewer than three goals.

Bournemouth have seen both teams find the net in seven of their last eight matches, and with Palace’s recent defensive struggles, this contest could break from tradition.