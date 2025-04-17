The Europa League quarter final between Athletic Club and Rangers remains finely poised ahead of Thursday night’s second leg at the raucous Estadio San Mamés, following a goalless draw in Glasgow last week.

Athletic left Ibrox ruing missed opportunities, particularly after Rangers were reduced to ten men just 13 minutes in. Despite the numerical advantage and a missed penalty late on, Ernesto Valverde’s side couldn’t find the breakthrough.

How to watch Rangers live streaming

The Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers game is scheduled for broadcast on TnT Sport 2 at the kick off time of 8PM on Thursday 17th April.

But back on home turf, where they boast an impeccable European record this season, the Lions will be confident of getting the job done.

The Basque side extended their unbeaten home run to eight matches with a 3-1 win in La Liga on Sunday, a result that also kept them firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place.

San Mamés has been a fortress throughout their Europa League campaign, five wins from five at home, with just two goals conceded.

History and form favour the hosts, but Rangers are far from out of the tie.

Barry Ferguson’s side showed remarkable resilience in the first leg, holding firm for 77 minutes with ten men.

That grit and determination was on display again at the weekend, as they held Aberdeen to a 2-2 draw despite another first half red card.

The Scottish side may have to dig deep once more if they’re to pull off an upset in Bilbao.

Their away record in Spain makes for grim reading with just one win in 14 visits, though that solitary success did come in their most recent trip, a memorable 3-2 win over Real Betis in the group stage.

With a place in the semi-finals up for grabs and the atmosphere sure to be electric, all eyes will be on San Mamés for what promises to be a dramatic European night. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST).