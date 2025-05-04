A blockbuster showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford is set to headline the boxing calendar later this year, with the two pound for pound greats finally agreeing terms for a historic super fight.

Although a date and venue are still to be officially confirmed, reports suggest the bout will take place in Las Vegas in late 2025, likely in November, at a catchweight between super middleweight and light middleweight.

Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, will be defending his titles against an opponent many regard as the most technically gifted fighter in the sport.

The Mexican icon has dominated multiple weight classes and is coming off another successful title defence, reaffirming his place as one of boxing’s biggest global stars.

Terence Crawford, the undefeated three-weight world champion and current undisputed welterweight king, is moving up in weight to chase greatness.

After dismantling Errol Spence Jr in 2023 and unifying the 147lbs division, Crawford has made it clear that legacy-defining fights are now his priority. Facing Canelo on the biggest stage will be his toughest challenge yet.

The matchup is already being hailed as one of the most significant fights of the decade.

Canelo’s strength, power and body punching will be tested by Crawford’s slick movement, precise timing and elite ring IQ. Both fighters are known for their adaptability and mental toughness, making it a fascinating tactical battle as much as a physical one.

Bookmakers have made Canelo a marginal favourite due to his size and experience at higher weight classes, but the early money has come in strong for Crawford, who many believe has the skill set to neutralise Canelo’s power.

It is a classic stylistic clash with the aggressive, come forward champion versus the slick, elusive technician.

Fans and pundits alike are already calling this a fight that could define the era. With both men holding undisputed status at different weight classes and sitting at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, this showdown has the makings of an all-time great encounter.