Rangers vs Celtic – Saturday 4 May, Ibrox Stadium

The latest Old Firm clash takes place at Ibrox on Saturday, with Rangers looking to restore pride against champions Celtic. The visitors arrive with the title already secured, sitting on 84 points, while Rangers are second in the table on 67.

How to Watch Rangers vs Celtic live streaming details

This match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4 May. Viewers can also stream the game on Sky Go, available to Sky Sports subscribers across mobile, tablet and smart TV devices.

Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw away at St. Mirren last weekend. They opened the scoring in the 42nd minute but were pegged back just before the break. A second-half goal put them in front again, only for St. Mirren to level in the 73rd minute.

That result extended Rangers’ winless run to five games across all competitions. During that stretch, they have drawn with Athletic Bilbao and Aberdeen and suffered defeats to Hibernian and Athletic Bilbao in league and European competition.

While Rangers have avoided defeat in 27 of their last 31 home league matches, recent form at Ibrox is a concern. They have lost each of their last three Premiership games at home and have conceded two or more goals in eight straight league outings.

Celtic make the short trip with momentum on their side. A 5-0 win over Dundee United last weekend extended their strong run of form. Three goals before the break set the tone, and they added two more early in the second half.

Brendan Rodgers’ team have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Those victories include home wins over Hearts and Kilmarnock in the league, as well as a Scottish Cup semi-final win over St. Johnstone.

Celtic have avoided defeat in 49 of their last 54 Premiership fixtures. Away from home, they are unbeaten in five of their last seven league trips, with both teams scoring in five of those matches.