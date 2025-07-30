Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ligue 1 club RC Lens will contest a pre season friendly encounter against each other at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live in the UK on Premier Sports 2 and Wolves TV.

When to watch: The kick off time is at 7:30 pm BST on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off against Ligue 1 side RC Lens in a friendly encounter in preparation for the forthcoming League seasons of both the clubs.

Wolves, having finished sixteenth on the Premier League table in the 2024-25 season, just two spots above the relegation zone, will be entering the 2025-26 season with the hopes of turning their fortunes around and securing a higher league finish, and if possible, continental competitions.

The last few weeks has turned out to be less than ideal for the Wolves; they have yet to win any of the friendly fixtures.

Vitor Pereira’s men lost their opening fixture to Santa Clara, and then drew the next two against Burnley and Stoke City, respectively.

This shaky form, combined with the exits of star players Nelson Semedo, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, may make the forthcoming season an uphill battle for the Wolves.

Although new signing Jhon Arias and several important players have not been available for the friendlies, Pereira’s men have still managed to draw two games.

RC Lens have signed a new manager: Pierre Saga, ex-Lyon boss who was sacked in January, and his impact on the team so far has been positive.

Lens have not lost in any of their three friendly fixtures so far; 2-2 draws against Boulogne and Standard Liege were followed by a 2-1 victory against Metz.

The French outfit have made some interesting additions to their squad by acquiring Samuel Baidoo and Matthieu Udol, although they have lost Neil El Aynaoui, who has left for Roma of the Serie A.