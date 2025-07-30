Premier League club Liverpool will contest a pre-season match against J1 League club Yokohama F. Marinos in the J. League World Challenge.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on LFCTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick off time for the match is set at 11:30 am BST on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Premier League club Liverpool will be travelling to the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, to play against J1 League club Yokohama F. Marinos.

After suffering a 4-2 loss at the hands of AC Milan in Hong Kong, Arne Slot’s men will be on the lookout for a change in fortunes as they travel to Japan to take on Yokohama F. Marinos in the J. League World Challenge.

New signings Wirtz, Mamardashvili and Frimpong could not make their presence felt as the Reds crashed out to AC Milan on the back of goals from Rafael Leão, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Noah Okafor.

Strikes from Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo were not enough to hand Liverpool the win at the Kai Tak Sports Park.

The Reds will now be looking to wrap up their pre-season Asia tour on a high note by registering a victory over Yokohama F. Marinos.

They will then return to England and host Athletic Club Bilbao over two friendlies before the F.A. Community Shield match against Crystal Palace, and the commencement of the 2025-26 Premier League season in mid-August with a match against Bournemouth.

Yokohama F. Marinos are in a real spot of bother; they are in danger of being relegated to J2.

They are currently stranded at 18th position on the J1 League table.

Although they have come back somewhat by winning two games on-the-trot, first against city rivals Yokohama F.C. and then against Nagoya Grampus, much work is still left to be done if the Japanese outfit from Yokohama want to stay up in the top-flight of Japanese football.