Premier League sides Everton and West Ham United will be taking on each other in a pre-season encounter as part of the Premier League Summer Series at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA.

How to watch: The game will be available for viewing live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports or in play with bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is at 11:30 pm BST on 30 July 2025, Wednesday.

In their opening fixture of the series, West Ham United lost to Manchester United 2-1; a solitary strike from captain Jarrod Bowen proved futile as double strikes from United’s Bruno Fernandes won the game for the Manchester outfit.

The match against Everton will present Graham Potter’s men with an opportunity to register their first victory in the ongoing Summer Series, and eyes will be on new signings Kyle Walker-Peters, Jean-Clair Todibo and El Hadji Malick Diouf to make their marks.

Similar to the Hammers, the Toffees will also be looking at this fixture as an opportunity to register their first points on the board of the Summer Series.

Having lost their last game against Bournemouth 3-0, the club from Merseyside will surely want to win this fixture which will definitely act as a preparation ground for the forthcoming 2025-26 Premier League season.

New signings made by Everton: frontman Theirno Barry, midfielder Carlos Alcaraz and goalkeeper Mark Travers, could not make their mark in the fixture against Bournemouth; Travers did not play even a single minute.

Fans of the Toffees will be hoping that David Moyes, former West Ham and current Everton gaffer, will be able to turn the team’s fortunes around, and the new signings will be able to stamp their authority on the game.

Considering recent forms and results, West Ham United seem set up for a win, until and unless Moyes’s men are able to step up their game and register a win over, or draw against, the London outfit.