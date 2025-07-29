Derby County continue their preparations for the upcoming Championship season with a pre season friendly against National League outfit Solihull Moors on Tuesday evening.

Where to watch: You can watch the game live on Rams TV or in play with Bet365

When to watch: Derby v Solihull will kick off at 7.45pm BST on 29 July 2025.

The trip to Damson Park marks the penultimate outing of Derby’s pre-season schedule, with John Eustace’s men steadily building towards their season opener away at Stoke City on Saturday 9th August.

So far, the Rams have recorded a mixed set of results — a 1-1 draw with Matlock Town, hard-fought wins over Red Bull Salzburg (2-1) and Walsall (3-2), and a 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion in the Bass Charity Vase at the weekend.

Solihull Moors, managed by Matthew Taylor, will provide another valuable test for Derby.

The National League side are also gearing up for the new season, which begins on the same weekend as the Championship, with Forest Green Rovers their opening opponents.

After Tuesday’s match, a Derby County XI will travel to face Forest Green on Friday 1st August (7pm), before the first team wraps up pre season against Greek Super League side Atromitos at Pride Park on Saturday 2nd August.