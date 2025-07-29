Ipswich and Charlton go head-to-head in what promises to be a decent looking pre season test for both these clubs.

Though technically a friendly, both sides have plenty to prove ahead of the new campaign.

Where to watch: You can watch the game live on Ipwich TV or in play with Bet365

Ipswich are looking to bounce back after a tough season in the Premier League, where they finished 19th and returned to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna is using the summer to rebuild morale and recalibrate his squad, the style that brought them promotion just two years ago.

So far, the Tractor Boys have shown flashes of promise in their friendlies, scoring freely against both Aberdeen and BW Linz.

Questions remain defensively.

Even in pre season, Ipswich have looked susceptible from set pieces and have yet to keep a clean sheet.

Charlton arrive full of confidence after their promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Nathan Jones has instilled a clear tactical identity built on compact defending and rapid forward movement.

The Addicks have enjoyed a strong start to pre-season, notching three wins and a draw in July, including a solid 3-0 performance against Wealdstone.