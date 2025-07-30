Rangers head to Athens on Wednesday evening for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie against Panathinaikos, holding a commanding 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Ibrox.

Where to watch: You can watch the game live on BBC Scotland or in play with Bet365

When to watch: The match will kick off at 7 pm BST on 30 July 2025.

You can watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Russell Martin’s men produced a composed and clinical performance in Glasgow to put one foot in the next round, where the winner of this tie will face either Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic or Switzerland’s Servette.

Rangers are unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions and will be confident of finishing the job in Greece.

Panathinaikos showed glimpses of threat in the reverse fixture despite holding little possession. They still managed 14 shots, underlining their willingness to attack even under pressure.

That said, a lack of clinical finishing and composure in key moments left them with a mountain to climb.

Head coach Rui Vitória has further concerns heading into this match. Playmaker Anastasios Bakasetas is sidelined through injury, while defender Giorgos Vagiannidis is suspended.

These absences mean Vitória will need to reshuffle his lineup, with Pellistri, Mancini, Djuricic and Ioannidis likely to lead the charge as the Greek side push forward in search of an early breakthrough.

Rangers were dominant in the first leg and showed a clear contrast in quality and cohesion. Russell Martin’s side controlled the tempo and possession, and created the better chances throughout the game.

Finlay Curtis continues to shine, finding the net in three consecutive matches, including that all important opener against Panathinaikos. Martin remains unbeaten since taking charge and seems to have quickly built a side that’s solid at the back and clinical up front.

Rangers are also in good overall form, having stretched their unbeaten run to eight games. Even their 2-2 friendly draw with Middlesbrough demonstrated the squad’s attacking depth and resilience.

With a two goal cushion, they can afford to play more conservatively in Athens, but given their physical edge and tactical discipline, they’ll likely look to frustrate the hosts and strike on the counter.