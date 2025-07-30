Premier League club Nottingham Forest and Primeira Liga club Grupo Desportivo Estoril Praia will face off against each other in a pre-season friendly at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Forest TV and in play on Bet365 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick off time of the fixture is at 7:00 pm BST on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Nottingham Forest and Grupo Desportivo Estoril Praia will face off against each other in Forest’s last pre-season game in their tour of Portugal, before they return to England to wrap up the campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men had a remarkable 2024-25 season, finishing seventh on the league charts and securing European football.

The Tricky Trees missed out on Champions League football by just one point and will be looking for redemption in the current season.

Pre season has not been very fulfilling for Forest; they drew their first two fixtures against Chesterfield and AS Monaco 0-0 before going on to lose 3-1 against Fulham.

Chris Wood’s solitary strike proved only to be a consolation as Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira won the game for Fulham.

Nottingham Forest will therefore be entering the fixture against Estoril Praia looking to put a stop to their winless streak.

The Portuguese side should have started their pre-season campaign on a strong note, having finished the 2024-25 Primeira Liga season on eighth position on the league charts.

After winning their opening game against Belenenses 2-1, the Canaries suffered three defeats on the trot to Maritimo, Sporting B and Alverca. The first two were lost by Estoril Praia 3-2; the latter was a 2-1 defeat.

Whereas Nottingham Forest will still have three more pre-season fixtures to play after this game and before the commencement of the 2025-26 Premier League season in mid-August, it will be Estoril’s final game of the off season before their League campaign commences with a match against Estrela Amadora.

Both teams will therefore be looking forward to this fixture as an opportunity to gain momentum and end their respective winless streaks.