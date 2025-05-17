The League Two play off final at Wembley awaits the winner of today’s semi final second leg as AFC Wimbledon will look to push home their one goal advantage.

That narrow lead puts Johnnie Jackson’s side firmly in control of the tie.

Now, all they need is to avoid defeat at home where they’ve held the second best record in League Two during the 2024/25 season to book their place at Wembley.

How to watch live streams of AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County

The match is scheduled for broadcast from Plough Lane on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Kick off time for the match is 12.30 BST.

The Dons home form has been a major strength this season.

Against top eight opposition at home, their record stands at four wins, one draw, and two defeats, underlining their ability to compete against the league’s best.

Recent form also backs Wi,mbledon up.

The Dons have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 16 matches and have shown composure in tight encounters.

Notts County come into the second leg on a poor run, losing four of their last six and struggling away from home.

They have failed to win any of their seven away games against top eight teams this season, and their attacking threat has faded in recent weeks, especially after Alassana Jatta was shown a red card in the first leg.

The striker will be banned for this leg.

Wimbledon return to Plough Lane with momentum and a defence capable of holding firm and should have enough in the locker to progress to the final.

With the crowd behind them and a one goal advantage, Johnnie Jackson’s side should book their Wembley appearance.