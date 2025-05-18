A historic chapter closes at Goodison Park this lunchtime as Everton prepare for their final game at their iconic stadium.

With a move to their new Bramley Moore Dock home coming next season, the Toffees will be determined to sign off with a win in what will be an emotional day for supporters.

Is Everton vs Southampton on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on TnT Sports 1 and TnT Ultimate, with kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday.

David Moyes’s side have every reason to believe they can sign off with all three points against a Southampton side already confirmed to finish bottom of the Premier League table.

Recent meetings with Southampton have not gone Everton’s way.

The Saints claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture back in November, and Everton have managed just one win in their last five head-to-heads.

Southampton arrive on Merseyside looking to spoil the celebrations, and while relegation has long been confirmed, they produced a surprise goalless draw against Manchester City last weekend.

It was one of their strongest defensive showings of the season.

Consistency has eluded the Saints all campaign, and they are yet to follow up any encouraging result with another.

If they avoid defeat here, it will be the first time they’ve claimed back to back points in the Premier League this season.

This will be the third time these two sides have met this season.

Southampton knocked Everton out of the EFL Cup at Goodison back in September and also won the league encounter at St Mary’s, making this a potential hat-trick of victories over the Blues.