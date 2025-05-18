Arsenal looked nailed on for a second-place finish in the Premier League not long ago, but a dip in form during the final stretch of the campaign has brought fresh pressure.

Just one win from their last six league games has left Mikel Arteta’s side needing a result to secure Champions League qualification.

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday. You can also stream the game live via Sky Go.

The Gunners remain well placed.

A single point on today would be enough to confirm a return to Europe’s top competition next season.

While Newcastle have had the upper hand in recent meetings, including three wins over Arsenal this season across all competitions , history at the Emirates tells a different story.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 home Premier League games against Newcastle.

The Toon once again have enjoyed a standout season. After ending their long wait for domestic silverware earlier this year, Eddie Howe’s side now have Champions League qualification in their sights.

A 2-0 win over Chelsea last Sunday was a big result in the context of the race for Europe, pushing the Magpies clear in sixth place with just two matches remaining.

Although Newcastle’s Premier League record away to Arsenal is poor, they’ll take confidence from their 2-0 win at the Emirates in January, which was a victory that helped pave the way to their EFL Cup triumph.