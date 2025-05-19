Wolves are on the verge of completing their first major outgoing of the summer, with Matheus Cunha edging closer to a move to Manchester United.

The deal is reportedly nearing completion, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Cunha, 25, has been linked with United for several months and previously stated his desire to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

It now appears that the move is close to becoming reality, with personal terms almost agreed.

The Brazilian forward’s contract includes a £62.5 million release clause, inserted by Wolves during the January transfer window, which United are now expected to trigger.

While the idea of losing Cunha was once a major concern for Wolves, recent performances have shown the team can compete without him.

Still, his departure will leave a noticeable gap in attack, placing added responsibility on Vitor Pereira to find a suitable replacement ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano shared the latest update via social media, stating: “Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.”

The deal is now just short of being finalised.

Although disappointing for Wolves fans, the move will come as little surprise. Cunha has made it clear he wanted clarity over his future before the end of the season, and it looks like he’ll get his wish.