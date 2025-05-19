Premier League Monday night action comes from the South Coast, as Brighton welcome newly crowned champions Liverpool to the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls remain ninth in the table, level on points with Brentford and separated only by goal difference on 55pts.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side head into the match looking to build on a strong 2-0 away win over Wolves and will be aiming to register back to back league victories for the first time since March.

How to watch Brighton FC v Liverpool on TV

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick off at 8:00pm on Monday night.

Brighton’s recent home form has been solid.

They’ve lost just one of their last seven Premier League games at the Amex and will be hoping to finish the season on a high in front of their fans.

There’s every reason to expect goals. Both teams have scored in each of the last five meetings between the sides, although Brighton have only managed one win in that run – a 2-1 success in 2023.

Liverpool’s players have already been in celebration mode this week after sealing their 20th league title.

With players and staff enjoying a break in Dubai, the big question is what kind of performance Arne Slot’s team will produce on Monday night.

Since confirming the title, the Reds have dropped points in both matches, a loss to Chelsea and a 2-2 draw with Arsenal. But with the trophy secured, those results haven’t dampened spirits on Merseyside.

Liverpool still boast the best away record in the division, with 11 wins and only two defeats from 18 matches on the road.

With little left to play for and after a few days of celebration, this could be a tricky fixture for the champions.

Expect Brighton to win this one.