A buoyant Crystal Palace side return to Premier League action on Tuesday night fresh from a historic weekend, having lifted their first ever major trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

It was a deserved victory worthy of silverware, and the atmosphere at Selhurst Park is set to be electric once again.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream – Peacock in the USA

Unfortunately the match has not been selected for broadcast in the UK. Neither Sky or TnT Sports will feature the game.

The FA Cup triumph has also secured European football for the Eagles, who will now compete in the UEFA Europa League next season, another milestone for the club under Oliver Glasner.

Palace are in pretty decent nick and with excellent form at home, unbeaten in their last seven matches at Selhurst Park across all competitions.

Their recent record against Wolves on home soil is also strong, with four consecutive Premier League victories in this fixture.

Wolves will be hoping the hosts are still riding their post cup high as they chase their first away win at Selhurst Park since a 1-0 success in 2018.

Wanderers have struggled to finish seasons well on the road, and they’ll also be dealing with the news that Matheus Cunha will be leaving in the summer.

They’ve lost their final away match of the campaign in each of the last eight seasons, and they’ll need to overcome a poor defensive record to change that.

Wolves have conceded in 15 of their 18 away league games this season, which doesn’t bode well against in form Palace.