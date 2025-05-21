The UEFA Europa League final takes place at San Mamés in Bilbao on Wednesday night, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United going head to head in a match that could define their seasons.

Both clubs are under massive pressure coming into tonight’s game and find themselves languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table, in 17th and 16th respectively.

With Champions League European qualification at stake, this final carries enormous weight, potentially saving an otherwise disappointing campaign for either side.

Spurs arrive in Bilbao following a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Friday.

Ange Postecoglou fielded a heavily rotated squad, keeping key players fresh for this decisive clash.

The match was goalless at the break, but Spurs conceded twice in the second half.

That loss means Tottenham have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, a 3-1 victory at Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final.

They also drew 1-1 with West Ham and lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the league.

While pressure is mounting on their manager domestically, Tottenham’s recent European form has been strong.

They are unbeaten in their last five Europa League matches, winning four of those. Three of those five games saw both teams find the net.



United make the trip to Bilbao following a 1-0 loss at Chelsea, where a near full-strength side failed to create meaningful chances.

The Red Devils conceded in the 71st minute and couldn’t find a way back into the match.

That result marked their third defeat in four matches across all competitions.

Utd’s sole win in that run came in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, a hard-fought home victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Before that game, they were beaten by Brentford and West Ham in the Premier League.

In Europe, however, United have been consistent.

Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 Europa League outings, with four wins in their last five.

Both teams have scored in five of their last six Europa League fixtures so we could be set for an entertaining game.