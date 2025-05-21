After disappointing domestic campaigns, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have just one match left to salvage their season.

With a trophy and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League on the line, all eyes turn to Bilbao for what promises to be winner takes all clash.

What time is the Europa League Cup Final?

The UEFA Europa League final takes place on Wednesday, 21 May, at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00pm BST.

How I can I watch the final on tv or a live stream?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 6:00pm BST. A subscription is required to access TNT Sports through platforms such as Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky, or Virgin Media TV.

Tottenham arrive in desperate need of a positive end to the campaign.

Sitting 17th in the Premier League with just one match left, a loss here would not only end their European dream but could also spell the end of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure in North London.

This is Spurs’ first European final since their defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

While they’ve lifted this trophy before, under its former UEFA Cup branding in 1972 and 1984, the club has gone 17 years without any major silverware. A victory here would be a huge moment for the club and its supporters.

Spurs have reason to be optimistic.

Tottenham have beaten Manchester United in all three meetings this season and are unbeaten in their last six against them across all competitions.

For Manchester United, this is their ninth European final, and an unbeaten run through the tournament (W9, D5) has them aiming to become just the fourth team to win the Europa League without losing a match.

Manager Ruben Amorim has the chance to join an elite list of United bosses who lifted a major trophy in their first season at the helm.

That said, form has been an issue.

United have won just one of their last ten Premier League matches and will need a significant improvement to overcome a Spurs side that has had their number this season.