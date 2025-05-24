The final promotion spot to the Premier League will be decided at Wembley Stadium later this afternoon, as Sheffield United and Sunderland face off in the 2025 Championship Play Off Final.

The winner set to join Leeds United and Burnley in the top flight for the 2025/26 season.

How to watch Sheffield Utd Sunderland live streams

The match will be broadcast live and streaming on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom, with the kick off time scheduled for 3.01PM.

Under Chris Wilder, Sheffield United are bidding for an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

The Blades finished third in the table with 90 points, a decent total and they’ll be disappointed not to take one of the automatic spots.

United have a solid squad with a rock solid defense which has seen them through to this point. Many pundits expected them to be in this position and now they are one win away from bouncing straight back. – Dave James

United thrashed Bristol City in the semi-finals, winning 6-0 on aggregate, and their recent form has been impressive.

For Sunderland, this is their chance to finally complete their journey back to the top flight.

Managed by Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats have improved each season and now stand one game from a first Premier League campaign since 2016/17.

Sunderland finished fourth in the table and reached Wembley in dramatic fashion, with Dan Ballard scoring a last gasp extra time equaliser in the semi final second leg against Coventry City to send them through on aggregate.

These sides were clearly among the strongest in the division this season, and it feels fitting that third plays fourth for the final Premier League place.

There was a notable gap between these two and the chasing pack, so both deserve a chance for glory.

The Blades arguably have greater depth of squad and are in superb form, with options from the bench capable of changing the game.

Of course, keeping clean sheets is their strength and that could prove crucial in a tight contest at Wembley – Dave James

Back Sheffield Utd to win this one to nil.