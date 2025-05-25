The playoffs continue into Sunday as Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient meet in an all London clash at Wembley Stadium in the 2025 EFL League One Play Off Final.

Both these clubs are just 90 minutes away from joining Birmingham City and Wrexham, who have alaready secured automatic promotion from League One.

How to watch Charlton Leyton Orient live streams

The match will be broadcast live and streaming on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom, with the kick off time scheduled for 1.01PM from Wembley Stadium.

Charlton Athletic, managed by the enigmatic Nathan Jones, finished fourth in the League One table and have looked like promotion contenders throughout the campaign.

Much of their success has been built around the clinical finishing of Matty Godden, whose crucial strike in the semi final booked their place at Wembley.

The Addicks do come into this one in decent nick, and arrive with the momentum and justify their favouritism in the markets.

Leyton Orient, under Richie Wellens, endured a rollercoaster campaign.

Having flirted with the play off positions all season, they timed their return to form perfectly, clinching a top six finish in the final stages.

With Charlie Kelman leading the line, Orient have found goals when needed and will back themselves to complete their push for promotion with one last big performance under the arch.

Both sides enter the final in good form and full of confidence.

Recent meetings have shown this could be a pretty close contest, I’m backing the socre draw at 90mins.

This one could go all the way.