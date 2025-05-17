Celtic return to Parkhead for the final game of the campaign with their 55th title already wrapped up and the SPL trophy presentation set to follow full time in front of 60,000 fans.

The atmosphere will be one of celebration, but for St Mirren, there’s still everything to play for.

Is Celtic vs St Mirren on TV?

Yes, the Celtic St Mirren game is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the UK from the kick off time at Celtic Park of 12:30 BST.

While the result won’t affect the champions, it could have a major impact for the visitors.

St Mirren are in the hunt for fifth place and a potential European spot, with just a point separating them from Dundee United heading into the final round of fixtures.

Stephen Robinson’s side showed their fighting spirit midweek, coming from behind to earn a draw at home against Hibernian.

That point continued their strong post-split form and closed the gap on United, who led Saints by nine points going into the split.

St Mirren trail Dundee United on goal difference by four, so realistically, they must win at Celtic Park to have a chance of leapfrogging them.

That’s no easy task.

Celtic have coasted to another league title and look in no mood to slow down. Even with changes to the starting XI, they dismantled Aberdeen 5-1 in midweek, underlining the strength in depth at Brendan Rodgers’ disposal.

The champions have been relentless this season, and while St Mirren are likely to give everything, it would take a huge effort to dampen the title celebrations at Celtic Park.