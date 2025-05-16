Friday EPL action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on Man Utd streaming from 8.15PM

Chelsea head into the final stretch of the season clinging on to eighth place in the Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them ahead after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Enzo Maresca’s side finish their campaign away at Nottingham Forest, a fixture that could become decisive in the race for a Champions League place.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd streams

Friday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 8:15pm. The game can also be streamed on Sky Go across mobile, tablet, and smart TV devices for subscribers.

Watch Chelsea v Manchester Utd Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Before then, they’ll hope to take care of business at home against a Manchester United side whose focus is clearly on next week’s Europa League final.

The reverse meeting between these two ended 1-1 in November, and Chelsea’s record at Stamford Bridge in this fixture has been underwhelming in recent years.

The Blues have won just one of their last eight home matches against United — a 4-3 thriller last season that was decided by goals in the 100th and 101st minutes.

Manchester United will meet Tottenham in the Europa League final next Wednesday in Bilbao. It’s a surprising scenario given both Utd and Spurs teams currently sit in the bottom five of the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim’s side were beaten 2-0 at home by West Ham last weekend, marking a 17th league defeat of the campaign.

Their winless run in the top flight now stands at seven games, and they’ve claimed just four victories on the road all season.

With a heavily rotated squad expected, and attention firmly on the midweek final at San Mames, this looks like a strong opportunity for Chelsea to pick up a vital three points.