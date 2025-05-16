Its a Friday of Premier League aciton as Aston Villas face Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea play Manchester Utd.

Aston Villa head into their final two Premier League matches sitting sixth in the table, level on points with fifth but trailing on goal difference.

With both of their remaining opponents preparing for European finals, Unai Emery’s side will see this as a real opportunity to push for a top-five finish.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Friday night’s match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 7:30pm. Fans can also stream the game live via Sky Go for all subscribers on mobile, tablet and smart TV platforms.

Villa have responded well after back-to-back setbacks against Manchester City and in the FA Cup semi-final. They’ve since claimed league wins over Fulham and Bournemouth to get back on track.

They were comfortably beaten 4-1 in the reverse fixture against Spurs in November, but did get some revenge in February with a 2-1 FA Cup victory over the north London side at Villa Park.

Tottenham, meanwhile, remain focused on next week’s European final in Bilbao. They’ve lost 20 of their 36 league games and currently sit 17th in the table, with form clearly taking a back seat during their continental campaign.

Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace extended their winless run in the Premier League to five matches. Rotation is likely again for this fixture, as Ange Postecoglou looks to protect key players ahead of Wednesday’s final.

Spurs have a strong record at Villa Park, losing just two of their last 15 visits, but with changes expected and confidence low, this could be a tough outing for the visitors.