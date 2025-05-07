Paris Saint-Germain stand on the verge of reaching the UEFA Champions League final, holding a 1-0 lead over Arsenal heading into Wednesday night’s second leg at the Parc des Princes.

The French champions need only to avoid defeat to book their place in Munich.

How to live stream PSG vs Arsenal on your TV

Wednesday’s semi-final second leg will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm. Fans can also stream the match via discovery+, available across smart TVs, mobile, tablet, and desktop for subscribers.

What was the score in the first leg between PSG and Arsenal?

PSG won the first leg 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

What do Arsenal need to do to reach the Champions League final?

Arsenal must win by at least two goals in Paris to reach the final in normal time. A one-goal win would send the tie to extra time or penalties, depending on the final score.

Luis Enrique’s side come into the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg at the weekend, though key players were rested following the early confirmation of their Ligue 1 title win.

PSG have built a strong record against English opposition in this season’s competition. This is their sixth straight Champions League fixture against a Premier League club, with three wins and two defeats in that run. They have already eliminated Liverpool and Aston Villa on their way to the semi-finals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, missed chances in the first leg and were made to pay for it. Mikel Arteta’s side created opportunities in London but failed to convert, and now travel to Paris with just one win from their last four matches in all competitions after a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Their away form in Europe has been strong, with four consecutive Champions League wins on the road.

Clean sheets have been harder to come by. Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home in the competition since a goalless draw with Atalanta on matchday one.

History isn’t on Arsenal’s side either. They have never advanced from a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg at home.