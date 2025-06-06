You can watch the Wales vs Liechtenstein World Cup Qualifier from Cardiff match through a live stream, with BBC One Wales & S4C TV channel broadcasting the event.

Wales will be confident of extending their unbeaten run when they welcome Liechtenstein to Cardiff on Friday in their third Group J qualifier.

How to watch World Cup Qualifier streams

The World Cup Qualifiers will be live streaming on BBC One Wales, BBC Three and S4C in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

Craig Bellamy’s side have made a solid start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, collecting four points from their opening two games.

A 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan at home got things off to a strong start, followed by a very late 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia.

Liechtenstein have endured a miserable beginning to their group stage efforts, suffering defeats in both of their fixtures against the same opponents.

Their recent form makes for grim reading, with just one win in their last 47 matches across all competitions and only one goal scored in their last four outings.

Bellamy’s Dragons are currently unbeaten in eight games, winning four and drawing four, and have found the net 13 times during that stretch.

They’ve also never conceded a goal to Liechtenstein in three previous meetings, winning each of those games to nil.

With attacking threats like Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore a handful up front and home advantage on their side, Wales are widely expected to collect another three points and move closer to World Cup qualification.

The Welsh faithful will be eager for maxiumum points at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.