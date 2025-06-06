You can watch the Scotland Iceland Nations League match through a live stream, with BBC One Scotland TV channel broadcasting the event.

Scotland return to action this month looking to bounce back from their Nations League disappointment as they take on Iceland and Liechtenstein in a pair of international friendlies.

Steve Clarke’s side suffered a frustrating relegation in March, having squandered a 1-0 first-leg advantage to lose at home against Greece in the play off second leg.

With their focus now shifting towards the start of World Cup qualifying in September, Clarke will be eager to build some momentum and confidence ahead of a tough campaign that begins against Denmark.

First up is a clash with Iceland, who are also coming off a disappointing Nations League run that saw them relegated to League C.

Scotland have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, winning all six of their previous encounters with Iceland.

The Scots have also made a habit of starting strongly, scoring first in five of their last seven games, and winning each of their last three meetings with Iceland by a 2-1 scoreline.

Iceland come into this match with a poor defensive record, having seen over 3.5 goals in five of their last seven fixtures.

They’ve also developed a pattern of both scoring and conceding early, with both teams finding the net before half-time in each of their last three games.

That trend continues with Iceland losing and both teams scoring in five of their last seven matches.

Scotland will see this as an ideal opportunity to restore a bit of confidence in the squad and address the defensive lapses that cost them in the Nations League.

Clarke is likely to rotate his squad and assess options ahead of a competitive autumn, but with the record books and recent form pointing in their favour, a win at Hampden Park looks firmly within reach.