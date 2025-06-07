You can watch the Sabalenka vs Gauff French Open Womens final tennis match through a live stream, with TnT Sports TV channel broadcasting the event.

Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court in Paris as the favourite to secure her first French Open singles title, but she is expected to face stiff resistance from Coco Gauff this afternoon.

Sabalenka vs Gauff : How to watch live stream

The French Open Womens final tennis will be live streaming on TnT Sports 1 Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

Sabalenka, a three time Grand Slam winner, has previously tasted success twice at the Australian Open and once at the US Open, yet she is still seeking her first major triumph on clay.

Coco Gauff, the second seed, is no stranger to the big stage in Paris, having reached the Roland Garros final in 2022 as an 18 year old.

Although she was well beaten by Iga Swiatek on that occasion, the American has matured considerably since then and arrives at this year’s final with growing confidence in her clay court game.

Both players have dropped just one set en route to the final, underlining their dominant form throughout the tournament.

Sabalenka has looked particularly commanding, winning two sets by a 6-0 scoreline and taking the first set in all six of her matches so far.

Gauff has had to dig deeper at times, notably coming from behind to beat Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

Their head to head record is finely balanced at 5-5, with Gauff winning three of their first four meetings and Sabalenka winning four of the last six.

Given how evenly matched they are and considering Gauff’s past experience in a Roland Garros final, this contest could go the distance.