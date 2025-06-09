How to watch the Wales vs Belgium World Cup Qualifier match through a live stream, with BBC One Wales & S4C TV channel streaming the event.

Wales will look to maintain their strong start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign when they travel to Brussels to take on Belgium in Group J this evening.

Wales vs Belgium : How to watch live stream

You can watch the Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier through live streaming, with BBC One Wales & S4C TV channel broadcasting the event.

You can watch LIVE World Cup Qualifiers in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Craig Bellamy’s side are unbeaten in their first three fixtures, picking up two wins and a draw to sit top of the group.

Their early form has been encouraging, especially given that they are currently six points clear of Monday’s opponents.

Belgium have played just once in the group so far, a disappointing 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Friday.

That result means Domenico Tedesco’s side are under pressure to deliver a response in front of their home fans at King Baudouin Stadium, but their recent form offers little reassurance.

They have managed just one win in their last eight matches, a concerning return for a side of their pedigree.

Wales are unbeaten in nine matches since Bellamy took charge, recording five wins and four draws.

The Welsh’s defensive record on the road under his leadership hasn’t been flawless, with just one clean sheet in four away outings, but they have picked up points.

History slightly favours Belgium, who are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Wales, though the Dragons will take some confidence from having shared the spoils in two of those encounters.

The winner of this one has realistic potential to qualify automatically for the tournament so it should be a belter of a game.