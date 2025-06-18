How to watch the Man City v Wydad AC Club World Cup match through a live stream, with TV channels streaming the event. The match has a kick off time of 5PM BST.

Manchester City return to the FIFA Club World Cup looking to defend the title they won in 2023 with a commanding 4-0 victory over Fluminense.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to lift silverware after a season that fell short of expectations, with their only major final appearance ending in defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Man City v Wydad : How to watch live stream

You can watch the Manchester City vs Wydad through live streaming, with DAZN channel broadcasting the event.

This year’s Club World Cup presents a greater challenge with the expanded 32-team format, but City appear to be building momentum at just the right time.

After a stuttering campaign, they ended the Premier League season in strong form, going unbeaten in their final 10 games and winning seven of them to secure a third-place finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

City are expected to make a confident start in Group G, where their first test comes against Wydad AC.

The Moroccan outfit earned their place by winning the 2022 CAF Champions League and are among four African clubs in this year’s competition.

Domestically, Wydad are a dominant force in Moroccan football, having claimed 22 national titles, though their most recent came two years ago.

This opening clash looks set to favour the Premier League giants, but City will be taking nothing for granted as they aim to put their stamp on the new look tournament.