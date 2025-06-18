Watch the Real Madrid v Al Hilal Club World Cup match live and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut through a stream, with TV channels streaming the event. The match has a kick off time of 8PM BST.

Real Madrid begin their quest for a sixth FIFA Club World Cup title on Wednesday as they face Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in Group H.

How to watch Real Madrid v Al Hilal game on TV

You can watch the Real Madrid v Al Hilal match through live streaming, with DAZN channel broadcasting the event.

The Spanish side are the most successful club in the competition’s history and will be aiming to add to their impressive trophy haul under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who takes over following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the end of last season.

Al Hilal are also entering a new era, with Simone Inzaghi taking charge after guiding Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final, where they were heavily beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Saudi side arrive in decent scoring form and will be hoping to make a statement against Europe’s elite.

Real Madrid ended the 2024/25 La Liga campaign strongly, winning 10 of their final 12 league games and keeping five clean sheets in their last eight outings.

They have the pedigree and momentum to go deep into the competition again, and their experience on this stage could prove decisive.

Al Hilal will be banking on the goalscoring prowess of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has been in sensational form with 47 goals in 48 league starts.

The Saudi Pro League runners up have been involved in several high-scoring games recently, with four of their last six matches producing over 3.5 goals.

Both teams have firepower, but Real Madrid’s strength in depth and big match experience should give them the upper hand as they begin their Club World Cup campaign.