How to watch the Flamengo vs Chelsea World Club match through a live stream, with DAZN and Bet365 TV channel streaming the event.

Chelsea will look to build on a solid opening win in the Club World Cup when they face Brazilian giants Flamengo in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Blues eased past Los Angeles FC 2-0, but this next test is expected to be far more demanding.

Chelsea v Flamengo : How to watch live stream

You can watch the Chelsea v Flamengo through live streaming, with DAZN, Bet365 and Channel 5 broadcasting the event.

Flamengo, currently leading Brazil’s Serie A, are in impressive form and extended their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis in their tournament opener.

They have now won five consecutive matches and suffered just one defeat in their last 16 outings.

Defensively, Flamengo have been hard to break down, keeping seven clean sheets in their last eight matches.

Their ability to strike first has also been a key feature, having opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games.

For Chelsea, recent matches have been tight affairs, with five of their last six fixtures producing under three goals.

They’ll need to find a higher gear to match Flamengo’s attacking threat and defensive solidity if they’re to secure a second win and take a major step towards the knockout stages.