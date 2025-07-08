Cameron Norrie faces the toughest test of his Wimbledon campaign so far as he takes on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter finals.

The British No.1 is aiming to match his memorable run to the semi-finals in 2022, and confidence will be high after a gutsy five-set win over Nicolas Jarry in the last 16.

Norrie v Alcaraz : How to watch live stream

You can watch the matches from Wimbledon through live streaming, with BBC iPlayer and Bet365.

Norrie has shown resilience throughout the tournament and already taken out a seeded opponent, defeating Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

That victory, along with his marathon performance against Jarry, has given the 29 year old valuable momentum on grass, a surface he’s long felt comfortable on.

Norrie’s challenge is steep, but his form and crowd support could help narrow the gap.

As tennis analyst Dave James puts it:

“Carlos Alcaraz is the complete package on grass, but if Norrie serves well and keeps the rallies short, he has the tools to make this a real contest.”

Alcaraz presents a different level of challenge.

The Spaniard arrives at this stage having won the French Open last month, securing his fifth Grand Slam title.

He’s chasing a third straight Wimbledon crown after lifting the trophy in both 2023 and 2024.

Although Alcaraz has dropped sets in three of his four matches so far, including a comeback win over Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, he continues to find a way when it matters most.

His 22-match winning streak underlines his dominance, and Norrie will need to produce the best performance of his career if he’s to stop it.