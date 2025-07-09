We are down to the final four in the FIFA Club World Cup and Wednesday’s semi-final brings a heavyweight clash as Paris Saint Germain face Real Madrid at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

With a place in the final on the line, both sides will be aiming to lay down a marker in what promises to be one of the standout games of the tournament.

How to watch live streaming Club World Cup

You can watch the Club World Cup matches on Channel 5 in the UK or on the DAZN sports network.

Real Madrid had a slow start, drawing 1-1 with Al Hilal, but have shown steady improvement.

Their 3-2 quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was a statement of intent, with the Spanish giants showing their experience and quality when it mattered most.

PSG made a far more explosive start to the competition, sweeping aside Atletico Madrid with a 4-0 victory.

Although they stumbled in the group stage with a 1-0 loss to Botafogo, they bounced back in impressive fashion, seeing off Bayern Munich 2-0 in the last round despite having to play the final minutes with nine men after red cards to Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez.

Luis Enrique’s side are on a strong run, having won 10 of their last 11 matches. Seven of those victories came with clean sheets, and they have netted two or more goals in all but one of those fixtures.

The attacking threat is clear and their defence has grown more disciplined through the tournament.

Historically, matches between these two teams tend to deliver goals, with five of the last six meetings producing three or more.

Real Madrid’s matches in this competition have also seen both teams score in three of their last five outings.