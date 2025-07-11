Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic in what is expected to be the standout contest of the Wimbledon semi finals.

The World Number One enters as the clear favourite while Djokovic is priced at 2/1 in what could be his toughest test of the tournament.

Where to Watch: You can watch the semi final matches from Wimbledon through live streaming, with BBC iPlayer and Bet365.

What time is the match?: The Djokovic vs Sinner match has a start time of 3.30PM

Sinner comes into the match on the back of a commanding win over Ben Shelton in the quarter-final.

The Italian brushed aside the American in straight sets, delivering a performance that underlined his growing confidence on grass and his serious intentions of lifting a first Wimbledon title.

Questions were raised during his previous match with Grigor Dimitrov, where the Bulgarian took a two set lead before being forced to retire through injury.

Sinner progressed to the last eight without needing to mount a comeback, and it left some wondering how he might have responded under real pressure.

His response against Shelton has gone some way to answering that.

Djokovic, on the other hand, continues to defy concerns about his physical condition.

Coming into the Championships with fitness doubts, the Serbian has reminded everyone why he holds six Wimbledon titles and remains a major threat on grass.

He has managed his matches well, relying on his experience and tactical approach to navigate each round.

“He doesn’t panic, even when a set goes against him,” said former British number one Greg Rusedski. “That sort of presence on court is something younger players are still trying to develop.”

There are signs that Djokovic may not be at the peak of his powers physically, but his positioning, mental strength and game management keep him in every contest.

His record at Wimbledon speaks for itself, and his underdog status adds extra intrigue to this match-up.

“Sinner is sharp and in form, but Djokovic is still the best reader of a match in the men’s game,” said commentator Marcus Buckland. “You write him off at your own risk.”

Djokovic offers clear value for those who believe experience counts most in the late stages of Grand Slams.

Sinner might be the future, but he will need to deliver his best yet to get past a player who knows this stage better than anyone.