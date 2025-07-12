There will be a new name etched onto the Wimbledon trophy this year as Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiątek prepare to meet in Saturday’s women’s final.

Neither player has reached this stage at SW19 before, and with none of the top seven seeds making it through, this year’s tournament has taken an unexpected turn.

Where to Watch: You can watch the Womens Final match from Wimbledon through live streaming, with BBC iPlayer and Bet365.

What time is the match?: The Swiatek v Anisimova match has a start time of 4.00PM

Anisimova arrives in the final after a standout win over Aryna Sabalenka.

The American produced one of her strongest displays of the season to knock out the tournament favourite, setting up the biggest match of her career.

Her run to the final has been built on aggressive hitting and clear intent from the baseline.

“This is the most focused I’ve seen her,” said tennis analyst Sam Smith. “She’s hitting through the court and taking time away from opponents, which is vital on grass.”

Swiątek remains the favourite to take home the crow this afternoon.

The World Number One has handled her matches with control, using her footwork and evolving grass-court skills to reach the final without dropping a set. While grass was once seen as her least natural surface, her performances this fortnight have shown real progress.

“She’s moving with purpose and her serve placement has been excellent,” said former player Annabel Croft. “She’s made this transition look a lot easier than many expected.”

Anisimova will need to start strongly if she’s to unsettle Swiątek. Her best chance lies in dictating rallies early and preventing Swiątek from settling into rhythm.

The challenge will be sustaining that pressure over the course of the match, especially against an opponent who rarely offers second chances.

“Iga doesn’t panic when she’s behind. She resets quickly and makes adjustments,” said commentator Chris Bradnam. “That’s where she’s so hard to beat.”

The contrast in styles makes for an engaging final. Anisimova brings power and risk-taking, while Swiątek delivers balance and precision.

On form and consistency, Swiątek holds the edge and looks a strong selection to take home the title.